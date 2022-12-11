Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 238.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $220.72 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

