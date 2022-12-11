Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 61.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Trimble by 19.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.50 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

