1,913 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Xylem by 16.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Xylem by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

