Wahed Invest LLC Sells 35 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $323.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.68. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $544.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

