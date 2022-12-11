Wahed Invest LLC Buys 900 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

NIO stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

