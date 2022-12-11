Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,705 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.34.

Splunk Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Splunk

SPLK stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

