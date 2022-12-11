154,274 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.07% of NetApp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,969,000 after acquiring an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $1,724,625. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

