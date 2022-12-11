Woodline Partners LP Has $10.49 Million Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.79% of Cullinan Oncology worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.10. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

