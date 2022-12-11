Woodline Partners LP Invests $10.51 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of Spotify Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

