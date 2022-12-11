Woodline Partners LP Invests $10.51 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of Spotify Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.