Woodline Partners LP Grows Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral Stock Performance

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.