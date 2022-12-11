Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 71,360 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,360 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,264,000 after acquiring an additional 154,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,057,093. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

