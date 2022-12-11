Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $218,000 in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 198,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 89.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 506,438 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

EWS opened at $19.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

