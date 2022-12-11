Woodline Partners LP Acquires 336,111 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,111 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
