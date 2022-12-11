Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.