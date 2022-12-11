M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

