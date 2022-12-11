M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 372,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $30.61 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.