M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

