Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.