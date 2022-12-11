M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

