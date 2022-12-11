Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.