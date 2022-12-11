M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ares Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 257,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Capital Price Performance

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.