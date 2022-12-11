M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

