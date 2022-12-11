Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phreesia Stock Performance
PHR stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia
In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock worth $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
