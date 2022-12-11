Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $72.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $205.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

