Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

ZBRA stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.