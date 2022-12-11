M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.32.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

