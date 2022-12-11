Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $166.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $147.86 and a 1 year high of $193.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.07.

