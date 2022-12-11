Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 147 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Insider Activity

Cummins Price Performance

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.08. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

