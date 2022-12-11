Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,298 shares of company stock worth $30,554,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $91.88 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

