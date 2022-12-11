Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.