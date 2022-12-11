Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
