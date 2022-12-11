Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $56.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

