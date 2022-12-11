Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,357 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

