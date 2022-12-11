Cambridge Trust Co. Has $488,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

