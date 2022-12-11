Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 125 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 109.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 173,177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 834,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AWK opened at $156.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

