Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

