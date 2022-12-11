Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 936 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

