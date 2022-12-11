Cambridge Trust Co. Has $591,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 75.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 645.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

