Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

