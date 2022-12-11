Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 14,628 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.