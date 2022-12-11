Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.49.

