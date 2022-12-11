Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 250 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 278,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,100,000.

DVY opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

