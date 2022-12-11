Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,070 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,337.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $153.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

