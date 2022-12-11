Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $31,258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 445,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.