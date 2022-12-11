Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

