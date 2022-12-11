Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

KRE stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

