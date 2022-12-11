Intrust Bank NA Sells 91 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

