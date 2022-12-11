Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.06 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

