The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 70,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 118.64%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

