Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Trading Up 1.2 %

CE opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.53. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

