Intrust Bank NA Acquires 850 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $43.11 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

